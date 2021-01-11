Michael Fonfara Was 74

Internationally renowned CANADIAN keyboard player MICHAEL FONFARA, who spent many years playing with LOU REED and FOREIGNER, passed away in a TORONTO hospital on JANUARY 8th due to complications from a two-year battle with cancer. He was 74.

FONFARA appeared on nine of REED's albums as their keyboardist/bandleader between 1974 and 2005, including REED's highest charting US album "Sally Can't Dance" on RCA. He also played on FOREIGNER's LP "4" which included the hit "Urgent." He was also a 30-year plus member of CANADIAN blues legends DOWNCHILD.

"He`s the best musician I`ve ever worked with," said DOWNCHILD leader/co-founder DONNIE WALSH. Bassist GARY KENDALL added, "We lost a brother, a band mate, a co-writer and a dear friend. If you met him, you loved him. A creative genius."

FONFARA's final recording was DOWNCHILD's "Live At The TORONTO Jazz Festival" recorded at their 50th Anniversary party in 2019, where he performed live alongside special guests DAN AYKROYD and PAUL SHAFFER. That album released on OCTOBER 16, 2020.



FONFARA is survived by his wife AVRIL, his daughters ASHLEY and CIARA and his grandchildren BROKKLYN, CAMDEN, JAMIE, and JAXON.

« see more Net News