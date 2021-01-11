14x Platinum

GRAMMY winner LIL NAS X rocketed to the top of the charts in 2019 when his genre-shattering hit song, “Old Town Road” featuring BILLY RAY CYRUS, went viral and became the longest running #1 single in chart history. It is now the most certified song ever in music history, as it's now 14x Platinum according to the RIAA.

LIL NAS X (legally known as MONTERO LAMAR HILL) and the Diamond-certified song “Old Town Road” have been recognized with many music awards,including two GRAMMYS. He has been featured on the cover of TIME magazine (among many others), was named one of TIME’s 25 most influential people on the internet, and was also included on FORBES’ 2020 "30 under 30" list.

Check out the INSTAGRAM posting, here.

