This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Ariana Holds Top Spot; Bieber/Blanco Up 1000+ Spins; Tate Top 15; Sheeran, Swift Top 20

* These charts reflect the first full week of 2021

* ARIANA GRANDE holds the top spot with "positions," and grows 865 spins

* Inside the top 10, JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO have the one gain of over 1000 spins, moving 7*-6* with "Lonely"

* ARIANA GRANDE climbs 13*-11* with "34+35," and is +1821 spins - ranking as the #2 Greatest Gainer

* TATE MCRAE hits the top 15 with "You Broke Me First," climbing 17*-14* and is +693 spins

* ED SHEERAN is knocking on the top 15 door in just his third week as "Afterglow" surges 24*-16* and is up +1192 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT also goes top 20 with "Willow," up 23*-19* and +765 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER has three songs on the chart this week and has the #1 Greatest Gainer with "Anyone," surging 38*-25* and is +2875 spins

* HVME has the lone debut at 38* with "Goosebumps"

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke/DaBaby/Lil Baby #1; Saweetie Top 3; Pop Smoke 'What' Top 5; Megan 'Body' Top 5

* For the fourth time in six weeks, POP SMOKE's "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY tops the chart

* SAWEETIE is now top 3 with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, up 5*-3* and +303 spins

* POP SMOKE has two in the top 5 as "What You Know Bout Love" climbs 8*-4* and is +549 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has yet another top 10 hit with "Body," up 11*-10* and is up 408 spins

* BAD BUNNY goes top 20 with "Dakiti," featuring JHAY CORTEZ, up 22*-20* and is +263 spins

* MALUMA X THE WEEKND hit the top 25 with "Hawai," up 29*-25* and is +222 spins

* VEDO has the lone debut at 36* with "You Got It"

Urban: Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. #1; Rod Wave, Saweetie, Pop Smoke Grow 200+ Spins; CJ Top 20

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. top the chart with "B.S." for a 4th straight week

* Three songs inside the top 10 are up 200+ spins

* ROD WAVE moves 5*-4* with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR Son Son, up 219 spins

* POP SMOKE at 6* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, rising 220 spins

* SAWEETIE goes 9*-8* with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, up 200 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is just outside the top 10, up 298 spins, and is 12*-11* with "Body"

* CJ goes top 20 with "Whoopty," moving 23*-19* and is up 271 spins

* YOUNG BLEU goes 32*-29* with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE, at +251 spins

Hot AC: Ava Max Holds #1 Spot; Bieber 'Holy' Top 3; Sheeran Up Over 500 Spins; Taylor Top 15; Bieber 'Anyone' Debuts Big

* AVA MAX spends a sixth week at #1 with "Kings & Queens"

* A significant note - THE WEEKND's "Blinding Lights," which is #2 - has been on the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart now for a full year (52 weeks)

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER go top 3 with "Holy," up 4*-3* and is +213 spins

* 24KGOLDN, who has already topped Top 40 and Rhythmic is moving toward the top 5 at Hot AC, rising 9*-7* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 230 spins

* ED SHEERAN is up 14*-12* with "Afterglow" in just his third week on the chart and is +505 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 15 with "Willow," up 16*-15* and +277 spins

* The chart was pretty tight inside the top 30, however, THE WEEKND jumps 34*-29* with "Save Your Tears"

* JUSTIN BIEBER now has three songs on the Top 40 and Hot AC charts as "Anyone" debuts at 34* and is +255 spins

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Hold Top Slot; Greta Up In Tight Top 10; Papa Roach +140; Pop Evil Top 15; Zombie Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a fifth week at #1 with "Shame Shame"

* AC/DC spend a 5th week at #2 with "Shot In The Dark" - after spending the five previous weeks at #1

* GRETA VAN FLEET move 5*-4* with "My Way, Soon," up 54 spins and have the largest spin gain on a tight chart week

* PAPA ROACH score a gain of 140 spins with "The Ending," up 15*-14*

* POP EVIL goes top 15 with "Breathe Again," up 18*-15* and is +99 spins

* ROB ZOMBIE is top 20 with "The Triumph Of King Freak..," up 22*-20*

* CHEVELLE is back with "Self destructor," entering at 34* and scoring 153 first week spins

* SONS OF SILVER also debut this week

Alternative: I Don't Know How But They Found Me New #1; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 10; Clairo Top 15; Bakar, AJR Top 20

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME take the top spot at Alternative with "Leave Me Alone," up 2*-1* and +271 spins

* The chart remains tight in this first full week of 2021

* CANNONS are at 4* with "Fire For You" and are +258 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is up 272 spins while holding at 5* with "Therefore I Am"

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR go top 10 with "My Ex's Best Friend," moving 11*-9* and is up 307 spins

* CLAIRO is top 15 with "Sofia," up 16*-15* and is +158 spins

* BAKAR goes top 20, rising 23*-17* with "1st Time," up 194 spins

* AJR enters the top 20 with "Bummerland," up 21*-19* and +78 spins

* JXDN surge 29*-24* with "Angels & Demons," up 182 spins

* REMI WOLF leaps 39*-31* with "Hello Hello Hello," up 114 spins

* 347AIDAN debuts at 34* with "Dancing In My Room," at +128 spins

* NOTHING NOWHERE enters at 37* with "fake friend," up 293 spins

Triple A: Foo Fighters Stay On Top; Fleet Foxes Top 10; Bleachers Top 20;

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 4th straight week at #1 with "Shame Shame"

* FLEET FOXES go top 10 with "Can I Believe You," up 11*-8* and is +33 spins

* MICHIGANDER leap 14*-12* with "Let Down," up 34 spins

* BLEACHERS go top 20 with "Chinatown," featuring BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, up 21*-19* and are +42 spins

* MATT BERNINGER moves 26*-21* with "One More Second" at +29 spins

