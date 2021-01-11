Natkowski

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has promoted News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO and SALEM SURROUND/CHICAGO GSM ANGENETTE NATKOWSKI to Dir./Sales for the CHICAGO cluster, adding Religion WYLL-A (AM 1160 HOPE FOR YOUR LIFE) to her responsibilities. NATKOWSKI joined WIND in JANUARY 2015 and was upped to GSM in AUGUST 2018.

VP/GM JEFF REISMAN said, “Over the past two plus years, ANGENETTE has proven herself to be a strategic sales manager and a strong leader. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional. I am thrilled to put ANGENETTE’s creativity and expertise to work on AM 1160 and have her lead CHICAGO’s talented sales team.”

NATKOWSKI added, “I’m excited to take on this new role and continue to grow SALEM CHICAGO’s revenue, both audio and digital, through SALEM’s full suite of product solutions."

