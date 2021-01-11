-
Budget Cuts Cost Joe McMillan Afternoons On WMEX-A/Quincy, MA
JOE McMILLAN exits afternoons at MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING Oldies WMEX-A (1510 THE GREATEST HITS)/QUINCY, MA due to budget cutbacks.
Je has also worked around the BOSTON market at WHDH (OLDIES 103), WROR, WVBF, as well as afternoons at then KABL-A/SAN FRANCISO.
McMILLAN is, "looking for a full time position in BOSTON or Voice-tracking anywhere in the USA." Reach him at (207) 930-9698 or grover750@aol.com.