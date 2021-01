Walter (Photo: WBBM)

Longtime ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO Business/Financial Editor LEN WALTER is retiring after 52 years with the station, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

WALTER's last day with WBBM will be JANUARY 22nd; he will retire to NAPLES, FL. He joined WBBM from WJR-A/DETROIT in 1969.

