New Original Show

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is adding a new original show with a former BBC station manager offering sharp aircheck criticism of prominent podcasts. "JOHN RYAN'S POD ROAST" will debut FRIDAY (1/15) and is hosted by the "LISTENED IN" blogger who recently drew attention for his scathing review of the trailer for the new podcast from HARRY and MEGHAN, the DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX. The show will air FRIDAYS at noon (GMT) and will repeat across the schedule in following days.

PODCAST RADIO Director PAUL CHANTLER said, “We love JOHN’s clever, witty ferocity for which he is well known. Since we launched nearly a year ago, we’ve been looking for a podcast critic who can be both insightful and entertaining and JOHN is our guy.” An unimpressed RYAN responded, “Yeah, whatever, PAUL. There are 43 million podcasts in the world. By the time you have finished reading this sentence, it’ll probably be 44 million. Some are amazing. A lot of them suck. Join me, weary-eared and disappointed, for the POD ROAST.”

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said. “JOHN RYAN’S POD ROAST Is yet another new and unique way to discover podcasts on PODCAST RADIO and its many platforms.”

PODCAST RADIO airs on DAB in LONDON, SURREY, MANCHESTER, and GLASGOW and streams worldwide.

« see more Net News