URBAN ONE, INC. has priced its $825 million private offering of its 7.375% senior secured notes. Closing of the offering is expected on or about JANUARY 25th.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay or redeem borrowings under three of its credit agreements, its 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due December 2022, and its 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022,

