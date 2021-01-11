Kristie Graybill

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSE (KISS 103.5)/CHICAGO adds KRISTIE GRAYBILL as a contributor for “THE FRED SHOW. GRAYBILL is the former morning show host of “JORDAN AND KRISTIE” on sister Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS.

“KRISTIE is bold and fierce,” said RSVP/Programming and PD JAMES HOWARD “She is masterful at social media and can contribute to our station’s success through content creation and listener engagement.”

“KRISTIE is a star and a welcome addition to our diverse FRED SHOW family,” said FRED. “I am grateful to iHEART, and the best advertising partners and listeners in the world for their support so we can continue to grow and succeed.”

“We are excited to add KRISTIE GRAYBILL to ‘THE FRED SHOW’ all-star lineup,” said Pres./CHICAGO MATT SCARANO. “Kristie brings a level of creativity and social media savvy that will be a natural complement to an already successful morning show.”

“I want to genuinely thank the team at iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO for giving me this opportunity and believing in me,” said GRAYBILL. “I am thrilled to be working with FRED on such a legendary station. This is the best show for my type of unfiltered personality, and I am excited to join the team.”

