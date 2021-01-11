Race Taylor

ENTERCOM Classic Hots WOGL/PHILADELPHIA taps RACE TAYLOR for middays as part of a lineup shuffle. TAYLOR will continue to be heard on sister stations WCBS/NEW YORK and KLUV )98.7 K-LUV)/DALLAS.

“We’re looking forward to adding a host as accomplished as RACE to the 98.1 WOGL airwaves,” said SCP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “His passion for music and ability to connect with his audience will have a meaningful impact in PHILLY and we trust our listeners will love having RACE keep them company through the work day.”

“I’m very excited to now be part of the rich history at 98.1 WOGL in PHILADELPHIA,” said TAYLOR. “WOGL is such a fun and legendary PHILLY brand and I’m happy to be able to join this incredibly talented team. I'm bringing all of the brotherly love.”

