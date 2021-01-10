Marsha Zazula

MARSHA ZAZULA, who co-founded MEGAFORCE RECORDS, has died at the age of 68, her daughter RIKKI confirmed SUNDAY on social media.

“RIP Mom APRIL 21, 1952 - JANUARY 10, 2021,” she posted to FACEBOOK. “Your love, Your strength, Your memory and Your music has changed lives and will continue to FOREVER.”

No cause of death was reported.

THE NEW YORK POST reports, "In the early 1980s, ZAZULA and husband JON founded MEGAFORCE RECORDS, which released METALLICA’s first records. The label posted an emotional message Sunday in the wake of ZAZULA’s death."

“The world of music owes a debt of gratitude to MARSHA ZAZULA, who along with her husband JON gave birth to some of the most musically significant artists,” MEGAFORCE RECORDS tweeted.

