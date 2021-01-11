Lady A (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' LADY A, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a third consecutive week with their hit, "Champagne Night." The song is the 11th #1 of their career.

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

"Since we started the journey with 'Champagne Night,' every step of the process has been so special to us," said band member HILLARY SCOTT. "We couldn't be more thankful for all the support from our fans and friends at Country radio ... I can't believe we get to start 2021 off with a multi-week #1."

