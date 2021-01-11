Discount

JACOBS MEDIA's annual tour of CES for radio broadcasters will be held virtually on WEDNESDAY (1/13) 1-4p (ET), and the company is offering a 20% discount off the regular $99 rate for all broadcasters not currently working in the industry.

“It has been a challenging year for many individuals in the business, and several people suggested we do what we can to make this accessible to everyone,” said Pres. FRED JACOBS. “One of the great things about a virtual event compared to the real thing in LAS VEGAS makes this easy, and we are happy to provide access to as many people as possible.”

To get the discount, broadcasters can register at jacobsmedia.com/ces2021/ and use the discount code OnTheBeach. The company is using the honor system to determine eligibility for the discount.

