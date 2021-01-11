Gills

SOUNDEXCHANGE has appointed Paul Gills as VP/Publisher Services. He comes from the UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP as VP/NORTH AMERICAN Administration. At SOUNDEXCHANGE, Gills will lead and implement the publishing operations shared services at all SOUNDEXCHANGE companies and teams while reporting to SOUNDEXCHANGE EVP/CFO ANJUL SINGHA.



“There is no one more qualified to lead our publishing practice into the future,” said SOUNDEXCHANGE President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “PAUL’s proven track record and subject-matter expertise are exactly what SOUNDEXCHANGE needs to expand its presence in the publishing space and develop solutions that benefit an even broader community of music creators.”



“SOUNDEXCHANGE is in a unique position to leverage its existing products and technologies to build a best-in-class publishing practice that will redefine industry standards,” said GILLS. “I’m looking forward to leading that charge and advancing SOUNDEXCHANGE’s mission to move the music industry forward.”

