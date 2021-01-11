Bowie (Photo: Shutterstock)

According to VARIETY, TIKTOK has added DAVID BOWIE's full music catalog with user name @davidbowie to the app on his 74th birthday. This is in partnership with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, and DAVID BOWIE's estate. The channel will feature videos from BOWIE’s life and work.

“A pioneer in music and fashion, DAVID was — and remains — a cultural icon,” TIKTOK said in a statement. “He was never afraid to push boundaries and was always first to embrace new technology to reach his global fan base.”

Tracks available on TIKTOK, “Heroes,” “Space Oddity,” “Let’s Dance,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Life on Mars?”, and “Ashes to Ashes.”

