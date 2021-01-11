Ryan Tedder (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Investment firm KKR has bought a majority stake in songwriter/producer RYAN TEDDER's publishing catalog. The catalog is valued at over $200 million. TEDDER, who is also lead singer of ONEREPUBLIC, is a 3-time GRAMMY winner.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that TEDDER's catalog includes over 500 titles. MBW also reports that INTERSCOPE RECORDS continues to own the masters to ONEREPUBLIC's recorded tracks.

KKR had left the music business in 2013 when it sold it's stock in BMG for a reported $1 billion. MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more here.



