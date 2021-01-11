Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JANUARY 4-10 saw BABBEL move up from third to the top slot, with promos for iHEARTRADIO up from fourth to second and PROGRESSIVE back from 77th into the third place slot. iHEART took a second slot on the chart with promos for its "SOLVE" podcast moving up from 18th to seventh.

BABBEL (#3 last week; 60774 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#4: 55947) PROGRESSIVE (#77; 50445) BANK OF AMERICA (#2, 50392) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#7, 49387) INDEED (#6; 37388) SOLVE PODCAST (#18; 36703) LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#8; 38499) THE HOME DEPOT (#25; 34607) GEICO (#12; 31446)

« see more Net News