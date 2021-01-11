Debuts Tomorrow

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 and NEW ORLEANS PELICANS guard JJ REDICK and TOMMY ALTER's THREEFOURTWO PRODUCTIONS have announced the second podcast under their partnership, "THE LONG SHOT," hosted by MIAMI HEAT forward DUNCAN ROBINSON and his friend DAVIS REID. The new weekly show debuts JANUARY 12th and will host weekly on THURSDAYS beginning JANUARY 21st; the show joins REDICK and ALTER's "THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE" podcast on CADENCE13.

“Did I ever think I would be playing in the NBA, hosting a podcast with one of my best friends, or working with someone I grew up idolizing like JJ? Of course not.” said ROBINSON. “Storytelling has always been a passion of mine, and I hope to provide listeners with a nuanced look into the journeys of different leaders within their respective professions. I’m thrilled to be part of The THREEFOURTWO NETWORK and to partner with CADENCE13 to bring this concept to life.”

“I’ve played with and against many guys who are in the NBA now so I’m well aware of my inadequacies as a player,” said REID. “The good news is that Duncan and I share a curiosity for sports, entertainment and what makes people tick. I think we’re going to approach this platform differently than most, and I’m excited to join forces with JJ and TOMMY at THREEFOURTWO PRODUCTIONS and with CADENCE13.”



“There are thousands of podcasts out there,” said REDICK. “But DUNCAN and DAVIS have great chemistry and a natural disposition to shine on this medium. They will attract incredible guests and provide both NBA fans and non-basketball followers with an inside scoop and a different perspective. We’re thrilled to expand The THREEFOURTWO NETWORK and our partnership with CADENCE13 with ‘THE LONG SHOT.’”



“I love watching DUNCAN as a player, I love his inspirational story, and I can’t wait to show the world that he’ll be just as good and compelling as a podcaster,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “JJ is a sports podcasting pioneer, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with him and TOMMY as we continue to ambitiously grow this THREEFOURTWO podcast network together.”

« see more Net News