Longtime iHEARTMEDIA/EL PASO programmer PATTI DIAZ, the company’s VP/Programming for the market, adds PD/MD and afternoon hosting duties at Country KHEY. She succeeds MICHAEL RIVERA, who left iHEART last NOVEMBER during a companywide reduction in force (NET NEWS 11/2/20). She retains her other responsibilities, which include PD/morning co-host at Top 40/Rhythmic KPRR (POWER 102.1).

DIAZ has been with the cluster since 1994, and was promoted from APD to PD at KPRR in 2006 (NET NEWS 2/28/06). She tells ALL ACCESS, “I am very excited about my new duties!”

