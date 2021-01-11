Valentines for the Troops

ENTERCOM Country WNSH/NEW YORK is showing love for troops this VALENTINE'S DAY with their “Valentines for the Troops” campaign. Led by morning talent KELLY FORD in partnership with military charity SUPPORT OUR TROOPS, the campaign will focus on collecting letters, written by listeners, to send to active military members this VALENTINE'S DAY.

Letters must be postmarked by FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th, and should be sent to the address below. Participants are encouraged to share a photo of their card on social media by using #947LoveOurTroops. More information can be found here.

Letters should be sent to:

Support Our Troops c/o NY Country 94.7 “Valentines for the Troops”

13791 N. NEBRASKA AVE.

TAMPA, FL 33613

« see more Net News