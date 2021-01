Flip

STAR 92, CO. Country KFSA-A-K226BS (HOG COUNTRY 93.1)/FORT SMITH, AR has flipped to News-Talk with a lineup composed mostly of SALEM RADIO NETWORK and RADIO AMERICA shows.

The schedule includes SALEM's DAN PROFT, LARRY ELDER, DENNIS PRAGER, CHARLIE KIRK, and ERIC METAXAS and RADIO AMERICA's CHAD BENSON, DANA LOESCH, and "ON AIR WITH DOUG, JEN AND VICTORIA."

