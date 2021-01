Dr. Dre (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting that DR. DRE remains in ICU at CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER in LOS ANGELES after suffering a brain aneurysm last MONDAY (1/4). While DR. DRE's condition is reportedly stable, doctors have not been able to determine the cause of the aneurysm and want to keep him at the hospital as they continue tests.

TMZ has more.

« see more Net News