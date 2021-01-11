ALPHA MEDIA's AUSTIN-ALBERT LEA, MN cluster -- News-Talk KAUS-A, Country KAUS-F (US 99.9), Oldies KATE-A (ALBERT LEA RADIO), and AC KCPI (94.9 THE BREEZE) -- distributed almost $40,000 worth of groceries in 800 bags to needy families in the area with its 13th annual "Feed-a-Family" campaign DECEMBER 16-17, 2020.

Market Mgr. BOB MITHUEN said, “The power of these radio stations coupled with the generosity of our community, sponsors, and friends never ceases to amaze me. The entire process that spans over six weeks captures the true meaning of the holiday and the spirit of giving back to those in need. I am very proud of our ALPHA MEDIA AUSTIN-ALBERT LEA staff giving their time and talents and the generous donations of our sponsors and members of our community.”

