Conservative politician turned talk radio host DANIELLE SMITH has announced that she will be leaving middays at CORUS News-Talk CHQR-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 770 CHQR)/CALGARY next month.

SMITH, the former leader of the WILDROSE PARTY and PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVE MP for HIGHWOOD, AB who joined CHQR almost six years ago, wrote at the station's website that the decision to leave was her own and that she is leaving because she is "gravely troubled by how easily most in our society have chosen to give up on freedom. Free enterprise, freedom of religion and conscience, free assembly, freedom of movement, freedom of the press. Freedom of speech, in particular, is in a dire state." She contended that "far too many topics have become unchallengeable and the mob of political correctness thinks nothing of destroying a person’s career and reputation over some perceived slight, real or imagined. I’ve found that as a result there are many topics I simply choose not to cover anymore."

In MARCH, SMITH tweeted that "hydroxychloroquine cures 100 per cent of coronavirus patients within six days of treatment," only to delete the tweet after criticism, although she at another time tweeted that tonic water could help fight the virus.

