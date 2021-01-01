Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JANUARY 4-10 showed downloads up 21% from the previous week and up 14% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 30, 2019 to JANUARY 3, 2021 was -6% for Arts, -2% for Business, +14% for Comedy, -18% for Education, +2% for History, +51% for News, +11% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, -12% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -3% for Arts, +14% for Business, +7% for Comedy, +11% for Education, +1% for History, +48% for News, -2% for Science, +1% for Society & Culture, +23% for Sports, and +1% for True Crime.

« see more Net News