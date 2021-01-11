Gallaher (Photo: Dave Abbott)

Recently launched NASHVILLE-based label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS (NET NEWS 7/16/2020) has signed a second artist, BEN GALLAHER, to its roster. He'll release his first music with the label on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th with the song "Every Small Town," co-written by GALLAHER, ASH BOWERS and JIM COLLINS, and has an album in the works with producers MICKEY JACK CONES and DEREK GEORGE.

The PENNSYLVANIA native has toured PENNSYLVANIA state prisons for 10 years on his annual, headlining "Prison Tour." GALLAHER was introduced to QUARTZ HILL RECORDS founder BENNY BROWN by BROWN's longtime friend, WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. GALLAHER is signed to WARNER/CHAPPELL, and is an ASCAP writer. He is booked by WME and managed by BSB MANAGEMENT.

“I was immediately taken with BEN's ability to sit and perform just a guitar vocal and make it sound huge – like we were in an arena instead of in a conference room," said BROWN. "After performing only three songs, I knew BEN was a star. And after spending time with more than 100 songs BEN had written, I knew we needed him in Country music. His songs not only have a good beat, but each one has a message that fans can wrap their arms around."

"I'm humbled to work with BENNY BROWN and the QUARTZ HILL RECORDS team," said GALLAHER. "Since our first conversation, they have welcomed me as a member of their family. Our visions for my brand and future are perfectly aligned, and I'm fired up to share the new music we have been working on!"

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS signed its flagship artist, NATE BARNES, last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/26/2020), and will take his debut single, "You Ain't Pretty," to Country radio on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th.

