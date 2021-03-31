Application Deadline March 31st

MUSIC FOUNDATION and LIVE NATION, in partnership with LIVING LEGACY FOUNDATION, and AFFINITY PLUS CREDIT UNION, announced TODAY (1/11) It's 2021 scholarship application window. Students pursuing music industry careers can apply for the college scholarship program JANUARY 11th through MARCH 31st, 2021.

A total of four $10,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to outstanding college students—in either their junior or senior year—majoring in music business and/or related fields at an accredited college or university in the US.

This opportunity is specifically designed to support students interested in the core aspects of the concert business, including concert promotion, venue operation, ticketing, sponsorship, e-commerce and artist management.

Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of music industry executives and thought leaders across academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations. Scholarships will be announced in June 2021, and awards will be given for the fall 2021 semester.

MARK CAMPANA, Chief Operating Officer, LIVE NATION said, “LIVE NATION remains committed to the future of the music industry. Our partnership with MUSIC FORWARD supports the next generation of industry leaders and innovators through this scholarship opportunity that we are proud to provide.”



NURIT SMITH, executive director of MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION, added “MUSIC FORWARD is focused on removing barriers for young people to enter careers in the music industry. These scholarships with our partners support our work of creating access and opportunity to champion a diverse and inclusive industry, ensuring its vitality and evolution.”

