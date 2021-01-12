Loesch

SINCLAIR News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE is adding RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH for 9-11p (PT) starting TODAY (1/12). LOESCH is filling the gap in KVI's schedule left by the end of MICHAEL SAVAGE's WESTWOOD ONE show.

PD RICK VAN CISE said, “We are excited to welcome DANA to KVI, AMERICA’s first conservative talk station! Her unique perspective shines a bright light on the issues that matter most to conservatives and their families.”

