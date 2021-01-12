Zoom Session

ACAST is holding a free virtual event for Asian podcasters both in NORTH AMERICA and elsewhere. "ACLASS: ASIAN VOICES," a Zoom session, will be held JANUARY 27th at 3:30p (ET) and will feature several Asian podcasters discussing their stories and offering tips on production and promotion.

“Asian communities in NORTH AMERICA have so many different lived experiences and stories to share,” said Content Development Manager NARISA LADAK. “The stories of someone who is first generation vary from someone who is second generation; the experiences of someone who is transgender and of Southeast Asian descent vary from someone who is cisgender and of East Asian descent.

“Each of our backgrounds intersects with who we are, what we do, and how we approach the world. With ACLASS: ASIAN VOICES, we hope that Asian creators of diverse backgrounds will find a home in podcasting and share their important stories with others.”

Two panels are scheduled, one, "Asian Perspectives in Podcast Storytelling: How identity, content, and audience intersect," moderated by ANGRY ASIAN MAN blog creator and "THEY CALL US BRUCE" host PHIL YOU and featuring "ROCK THE BOAT" creator LUCIA LIU, comedian and podcast host MARGARET CHO, DEADLINE Assoc. Editor and "NEW HOLLYWOOD" co-host DINO-RAY RAMOS, and KAJAI MAGAZINE founder and "THE CARDAMOM POD" co-host NADYA AGRAWAL, and the other "Lifting the Veil on Podcast Production: Asian creators talk all things development, tech, and monetization," with LADAK and ACAST Assoc. Content Partnerships Manager TRACE GAYNOR moderating and CANADALAND's TIFFANY LAM, ROCKET JUMP's FREDDIE WONG, PRX's STEPHANIE KUP, JUST LIKE MEDIA's JERRY WON on the panel.

RSVP by clicking here.

