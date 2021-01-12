300 Affiliates

AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO's syndicated "OUR AMERICAN STORIES WITH LEE HABEEB" has reached the 300-affiliate mark. Recent affiliate additions include a new affiliate in LOS ANGELES, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KEIB-A (THE PATRIOT AM 1150), plus ENTERCOM News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO, ENTERCOM News-Talk KJCE-A/AUSTIN, ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KXL/PORTLAND, ENTERCOM News-Talk WILK-A-F-WODS-A-WAAF-A (WILK NEWSRADIO)/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON, and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KLXX-A (SUPER TALK 1270)/BISMARCK. The show has also expanded to three hours daily on weekdays.

HABEEB, the show's host and CEO, said, “At a time when talk radio is top-heavy with what divides us as Americans, listeners are responding to our nightly program that celebrates what brings us together. AMERICA is a good and beautiful country -- not a perfect country, but a good and beautiful one -- and we celebrate the stories that made us who we are each and every day.

“OUR AMERICAN STORIES really is about who we are, revealing what President LINCOLN called the better angels of our nature. The news mostly focuses on what isn't working in life, and the bad things that happen each day; our show is an antidote to that, a place to be inspired and moved and learn."

