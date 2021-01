Honors

The NATIONAL SPORTS MEDIA ASSOCIATION has announced the newest inductees into the NSMA Hall of Fame as well as the national and state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year. The winners will be honored at the NSMA's 61st annual awards weekend, currently scheduled for JUNE 26-28 in WINSTON-SALEM, NC.

Sportscasters JIM NANTZ, DICK STOCKTON, and the late BAY AREA legend BILL KING are headed into the Hall along with sportswriters LARRY MERCHANT, the late WILLIAM NACK, WILLIAM C. RHODEN, and RICK TELANDER. Just-retired NBC hockey broadcaster MIKE "DOC" EMRICK was named National Sportscaster of the Year, while THE ATHLETIC's college football expert NICOLE AUERBACH was named National Sportswriter of the Year.

State winners include:

ALABAMA

Sportscaster: J.D. BYARS, JAGUAR SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: BEN THOMAS, AL.COM

ARIZONA

Sportscaster: DAVE PASCH, ARIZONA CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK

Sportswriter: DOUG HALLER, THE ATHLETIC; KENT SOMERS, ARIZONA REPUBLIC

ARKANSAS:

Sportscaster: STEVE SULLIVAN, ABC affiliate KATV-TV/LITTLE ROCK

Sportswriter: ANDREW HUTCHINSON, HAWGBEAT.COM

CALIFORNIA

Sportscaster: DUANE KUIPER, NBC SPORTS BAY AREA; TED LEITNER, PADRES RADIO NETWORK (ENTERCOM Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO)

Sportswriter: BILL PLASCHKE, LOS ANGELES TIMES

COLORADO

Sportscaster: RYAN HARRIS, KSE RADIO VENTURES Sports KKSE-F (ALTITUDE SPORTS 92.5)/DENVER Sportswriter: NICK GROKE, THE ATHLETIC

CONNECTICUT

Sportscaster: ERIK DOBRATZ, ABC affiliate WTNH-TV/NEW HAVEN

Sportswriter: JOE MORELLI, HEARST CONNECTICUT MEDIA GROUP

DELAWARE

Sportscaster: SCOTT KLATZKIN, DELAWARE SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: MARTIN FRANK, NEWS JOURNAL, WILMINGTON

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Sportscaster: DAVE JAGELER, NATIONALS RADIO NETWORK (ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON; JOHN WALTON, CAPITALS RADIO NETWORK (WJFK)

Sportswriter: BARRY SVRULGA, WASHINGTON POST

FLORIDA

Sportscaster: ERIC REID, HEAT TV NETWORK (FOX SPORTS SUN)

Sportswriter: DAVE HYDE, SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL

GEORGIA

Sportscaster: FRANK SULKOWSKI, ABC affiliate WJCL-TV/SAVANNAH

Sportswriter: JEFF SCHULTZ, THE ATHLETIC

HAWAII

Sportscaster: ROB DEMELLO, FOX affiliate KHON-TV/HONOLULU

Sportswriter: STEPHEN TSAI, HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

IDAHO

Sportscaster: WILL HALL, NBC affiliate KTVB-TV/BOISE

Sportswriter: JOHN WUSTROW, IDAHO PRESS, NAMPA

ILLINOIS

Sportscaster: JASON BENETTI, NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Sportswriter: SHANNON RYAN, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

INDIANA

Sportscaster: JOHN MICHAEL VINCENT, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (107.5 AND 1070 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS

Sportswriter: KYLE NEDDENRIEP, INDIANAPOLIS STAR

IOWA

Sportscaster: MARK WOODLEY, NBC affiliate KWWL-TV/WATERLOO

Sportswriter: TOMMY BIRCH, DES MOINES REGISTER

KANSAS

Sportscaster: WYATT THOMPSON, K-STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: RICK PETERSON, JR., HAYS DAILY NEWS; RICK PETERSON, SR., TOPEKA CAPITAL-JOURNAL

KENTUCKY

Sportscaster: KEITH FARMER, NBC affiliate WLEX-TV/LEXINGTON

Sportswriter: KYLE TUCKER, THE ATHLETIC

LOUISIANA

Sportscaster: CHRIS BLAIR, LSU SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: SCOOTER HOBBS, LAKE CHARLES AMERICAN PRESS

MAINE

Sportscaster: TRAVIS LEE, ABC affiliate WMTW-TV/PORTLAND

Sportswriter: MIKE LOWE, PORTLAND PRESS HERALD

MARYLAND

Sportscaster: JOHNNY HOLLIDAY, MARYLAND SPORTS RADIO NETWORK

Sportswriter: PETER SCHMUCK, BALTIMORE SUN

MASSACHUSETTS

Sportscaster: JOE AMOROSINO, independent WHDH-TV/BOSTON; DAN ROCHE, CBS O&O WBZ-TV/BOSTON

Sportswriter: PETER ABRAHAM, BOSTON GLOBE

MICHIGAN

Sportscaster: the late JAMIE SAMUELSON, ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT

Sportswriter: MICK MCCABE, DETROIT FREE PRESS

MINNESOTA

Sportscaster: CORY PROVUS, TWINS RADIO NETWORK (ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS)

Sportswriter: the late SID HARTMAN, MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE

MISSISSIPPI

Sportscaster: MATT WYATT, ALPHA MEDIA Sports WRKS (ESPN 105.9 THE ZONE)/JACKSON

Sportswriter: RICK CLEVELAND, MISSISSIPPI TODAY

MISSOURI

Sportscaster: MITCH HOLTHUS, CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK (ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106,5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY

Sportswriter: DAVE MATTER, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

MONTANA

Sportscaster: RILEY CORCORAN, GRIZZLY SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: JORDAN HANSEN, MISSOULIAN

NEBRASKA

Sportscaster: JEFF MOTZ, ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN

Sportswriter: PARKER GABRIEL, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

NEVADA

Sportscaster: KEVIN BOLLINGER, FOX affiliate KVVU-TV (FOX 5)/LAS VEGAS

Sportswriter: RON KANTOWSKI, LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Sportscaster: MIKE MURPHY, WILDCAT SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: ROGER BROWN, MANCHESTER UNION LEADER

NEW JERSEY

Sportscaster: CHRIS CARLIN, RUTGERS SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: STEVE POLITI, NJ ADVANCE MEDIA

NEW MEXICO

Sportscaster: VAN TATE, CBS affiliate KRQE-TV/ALBUQUERQUE

Sportswriter: KEN SICKENGER, ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL

NEW YORK

Sportscaster: KEVIN MAHER, NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND

Sportswriter: RICH CIMINI, ESPN

NORTH CAROLINA

Sportscaster: STAN COTTEN, WAKE FOREST SPORTS PROPERTIES; GARY HAHN, WOLFPACK SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: ED HARDIN, GREENSBORO NEWS & RECORD

NORTH DAKOTA

Sportscaster: JODY NORSTEDT, MIDCO SPORTS NETWORK

Sportswriter: GREG DEVILLERS, GRAND FORKS HERALD

OHIO

Sportscaster: DAN HOARD, CINCINNATI BENGALS/UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI

Sportswriter: JUSTIN WILLIAMS, THE ATHLETIC

OKLAHOMA

Sportscaster: PAT JONES, CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY- STEPHENS Sports KYAL-A-K260CR (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/TULSA

Sportswriter: BERRY TRAMEL, THE OKLAHOMAN

OREGON

Sportscaster: ADAM BJARANSON, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV/PORTLAND; ORLANDO SANCHEZ, NBC affiliate KGW-TV/PORTLAND

Sportswriter: KEN GOE, THE OREGONIAN

PENNSYLVANIA

Sportscaster: MICHAEL BARKANN, NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA

Sportswriter: MATT GELB, THE ATHLETIC

RHODE ISLAND

Sportscaster: NICK COIT, ABC affiliate WLNE-TV/PROVIDENCE; YIANNI KOURAKIS, CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE

Sportswriter: BILL KOCH, PROVIDENCE JOURNAL

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sportscaster: PHIL KORNBLUT, SC RADIO NETWORK

Sportswriter: GRACE RAYNOR, THE ATHLETIC

SOUTH DAKOTA

Sportscaster: TIM SMITH, SAGA Country KMIT/MITCHELL, SD

Sportswriter: BRIAN HAENCHEN, SIOUX FALLS ARGUS LEADER

TENNESSEE

Sportscaster: PETE WEBER, PREDATORS RADIO NETWORK (CROMWELL Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE

Sportswriter: TERESA WALKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TEXAS

Sportscaster: JOSH BOGORAD, STARS RADIO NETWORK (CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F ITHE TICKET)/DALLAS

Sportswriter: KIRK BOHLS, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN

UTAH

Sportscaster: SCOTT GARRARD, LARRY H. MILLER COMMUNICATIONS GROUP Sports KZNS-A-F (97.5/1280 THE ZONE)/SALT LAKE CITY

Sportswriter: TONY JONES, THE ATHLETIC

VERMONT

Sportscaster: GEORGE COMMO, RADIO VERMONT GROUP/NORTHEAST SPORTS NETWORK

Sportswriter: ALEX ABRAMI, BURLINGTON FREE PRESS

VIRGINIA

Sportscaster: DAVE KOEHN, VIRGINIA SPORTS RADIO NETWORK

Sportswriter: MIKE BARBER, RICHMOND TIMES DISPATCH

WASHINGTON

Sportscaster: DAVE SIMS, ROOT SPORTS NORTHWEST

Sportswriter: BOB CONDOTTA, SEATTLE TIMES



WEST VIRGINIA SPORTSCASTER OF THE YEAR

Sportscaster: KEITH MOREHOUSE, WSAZ-TV, HUNTINGTON (6)

Sportswriter: CHUCK MCGILL, THUNDERING HERD ILLUSTRATED/HERDZONE.COM

WISCONSIN

Sportscaster: JEFF LEVERING, MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Sportswriter: ADAM MCCALVY, MLB.COM

WYOMING

Sportscaster: DAVID SETTLE, KOWB RADIO, LARAMIE (1)

Sportswriter: MICHAEL KATZ, WYOSPORTS

