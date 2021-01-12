Miller

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of CINCINNATI radio personality “PISTOL PETE” MILLER who passed away at his home on SATURDAY, JANUARY 9th at the age of 59. He was the night host at GRANT COUNTY BROADCASTERS Classic Country duo WNKN/MIDDLETOWN, OH and WNKR/WILLIAMSTOWN/DRY RIDGE, KY for the last two years (NET NEWS 1/29/19).

Im his career, MILLER also worked at CINCINNATI Country stations WUBE and WYGY, and had stops at stations in NORTH DAKOTA and COLORADO before that, according to local media reporter JOHN KIESEWETTER.

"I can't imagine there was anyone that knew PETE or heard him on air that didn't like him," former WUBE colleague BILL WHYTE told KIESEWETTER. "What I loved about PETE was the fact that I never saw him in a bad mood. He laughed easily ... and had a great laugh. Listeners gravitated towards him at any remote broadcast he was doing. He was great representative for the radio station. There was never a time I didn't feel better after just talking to him." Read more here.

We are extremely saddened by the sudden loss of our colleague and friend, Pistol Pete Miller. Pete was a gentleman and... Posted by Classic Country 105.9 WNKN & 106.7 WNKR on Monday, January 11, 2021

