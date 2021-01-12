Going Strong

HUTTON BROADCASTING Triple A KBAC (98.1 RADIO FREE SANTA FE)/SANTA FE, NM celebrated 25 years on the air this past DECEMBER 26th. Now-retired programmer IRA GORDON came up with the handle and programming concept, which is now in the capable hands of current PD CHRIS DIETSLER.

DIESTlER said, “It’s a long stretch by anyone’s reckoning, especially to stay in the ‘format without a format,’ but I’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback. KBAC received the Station of the Year award (markets 75+) last summer from the Triple A Summitfest conference, normally in Boulder, but this pasy year “gone virtual” along with seemingly everything else.”

Since KBAC can’t promote any “real life” events to celebrate the anniversary, they are instead having interviews with past talent recalling all the bumps in the road as well as the triumphs. They plan to revive past in-studio performances and feature them on-air, branded as “Celebrating 25 years of Studio II.”

