Sutton (Photo: Cameron Powell)

Multi-media host KELLY SUTTON is continuing her weekly YOUTUBE series, “Connected with KELLY,” into 2021. The project, which launched in NOVEMBER, features in depth conversations with NASHVILLE music stars, business owners and public figures. Past guests include CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RASCAL FLATTS, KANE BROWN, SHANE McANALLY, LUKE DICK and more. Upcoming episodes will feature RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL and LITTLE BIG TOWN.

“After a year like 2020 where we were so disconnected, I want to use technology to bring us around one big virtual table,” said SUTTON, the former host of WSMV-TV's "Today In NASHVILLE" show and TUNEIN's "Country Roads" radio show. “My new show helps connect people to the personalities, places, and stories they love.”

