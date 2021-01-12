Margie Satter

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of record promotion legend JACK SATTER’s wife of 55 years, MARGIE SATTER, on JANUARY 10th due to on-going cardiac issues.

MARGIE was a familiar face and friend to many in our business as she was with JACK at many social events over the years.

Visitation will be FRIDAY (1/15) at GEARTY-DELMOREN FUNERAL HOME in PLYMOUTH, MN from 5-7p (CT). Burial will be a private one for family only on SATURDAY in GLENWOOD, MN. Reach out to JACK via his FACEBOOK page.

