Condolences To Jack Satter On The Loss Of His Wife, Margie
January 12, 2021 at 8:06 AM (PT)
Everyone at ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of record promotion legend JACK SATTER’s wife of 55 years, MARGIE SATTER, on JANUARY 10th due to on-going cardiac issues.
MARGIE was a familiar face and friend to many in our business as she was with JACK at many social events over the years.
Visitation will be FRIDAY (1/15) at GEARTY-DELMOREN FUNERAL HOME in PLYMOUTH, MN from 5-7p (CT). Burial will be a private one for family only on SATURDAY in GLENWOOD, MN. Reach out to JACK via his FACEBOOK page.