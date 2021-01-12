New Show

A pair of former SAN DIEGO CHARGERS players are hosting a new weekly show for BILL HAGEN Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090)/SAN DIEGO with the debut last night (1/11) of "OUT OF NOWHERE WITH DANNY WOODHEAD AND MATT SLAUSON." The new show airs MONDAYS at 6p (PT).

WOODHEAD, the running back whose "grit" was a running gag for BARSTOOL SPORTS "PARDON MY TAKE" podcast co-host ​PFT COMMENTER for many years, said, “My favorite place to play in my career was SAN DIEGO. We started our family and the love from the fans was incredible. Let’s go 1090.”

SLAUSON, who played guard for the CHARGERS, NEW YORK JETS, CHICAGO BEARS, and INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, said, “I like to squat heavy and treat life as a competition. 1090 you guys are smart for having us on. Won’t let you down. We will talk CHARGERS and it’s not pretty.”

“OUT OF NOWHERE is another great addition to our All-Star lineup,” said station operator BILL HAGEN. “Each day we continue to build this historic radio station back into a powerhouse!”

