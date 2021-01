Hoops

WESTWOOD ONE has released its schedule of NCAA men's college basketball broadcasts for the 2020-21 season, with 20 regular season games, 20 conference championship week games, and the NCAA Tournament on tap.

The schedule:

JANUARY 13: TEXAS TECH at TEXAS

JANUARY 18: KANSAS at BAYLOR

JANUARY 21: INDIANA at IOWA

JANUARY 23: DUKE at LOUISVILLE

JANUARY 26: GEORGETOWN at XAVIER

JANUARY 27: CREIGHTON at SETON HALL

JANUARY 31: MICHIGAN STATE at OHIO STATE

FEBRUARY 6: NORTH CAROLINA at DUKE

FEBRUARY 11: ILLINOIS at MICHIGAN

FEBRUARY 13: VILLANOVA at CREIGHTON

FEBRUARY 14: MEMPHIS at HOUSTON

FEBRUARY 15: BAYLOR at WEST VIRGINIA

FEBRUARY 18: IOWA at WISCONSIN

FEBRUARY 20: VIRGINIA at DUKE

FEBRUARY 22: KANSAS at TEXAS

FEBRUARY 27: MARQUETTE at CONNECTICUT

FEBRUARY 28: VILLANOVA at BUTLER

MARCH 1: NORTH CAROLINA at SYRACUSE

MARCH 6: BIG EAST game TBA

MARCH 6-14: Conference championship games TBA

APRIL 3-5: FINAL FOUR

