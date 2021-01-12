Repped By TPX In Canada

ADLARGE MEDIA's CABANA podcast network has signed with THE PODCAST EXCHANGE (TPX) for the latter to serve as the network's advertising sales representative for CANADA.

“Working closely with the team at TPX, we are opening the door to international revenue for CABANA podcasts,” said ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “We’re enthusiastic about the opportunities this brings to our podcast partners.”

“We are simply delighted to be CABANA podcasts’ strategic partner in CANADA,” said TPX Pres./CEO JEAN-MARIE HEIMRATH. “CABANA is our latest international signing and supports our business strategy to work with global publishers in partnership with advertisers to harness the full potential of the Canadian podcast audience.”

