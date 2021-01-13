ZYNGA has teamed with WILL.I.AM and his I.AM ANGEL FOUNDATION as a launch donor for the AMERICAN DREAM GOFUNDME initiative. Their mission is to raise $5 million in contributions earmarked for unlocking STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education opportunities in underserved communities in AMERICA.

ZYNGA contributed $250,000 to the I.AM ANGEL FOUNDATION.

ZYNGA Deputy General Counsel and Chairperson of BLACK ZYNGA UNION KRYSTAL BOWEN commented, "We are honored to join the I.AM ANGEL FOUNDATION in their commitment to create opportunity and equity through education that incorporates STEAM skills. Through their efforts over the last 10 years, the I.AM ANGEL FOUNDATION has brought true impact to the lives of thousands of students. Now more than ever, companies need to provide the next generation with resources to succeed in a 21st century economy. We are proud to join forces with an organization that is truly making a difference in the community and in the lives of our youth."

WILL.I.AM added, "Turn around the nightmare of poverty and prison into the American Dream. We can do it with fair access to quality public education including STEAM skills that will give every student a career path and the opportunity to achieve true economic equality."

