ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTRADIO AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH's JEREMY ROBINSON stepped away from morning drive at the end of 2020 to focus on his on his multimedia company, JPR MULTIMEDIA. He plans to syndicate his own show and focus on his voiceover and voice tracking business.

ROBINSON said, "After three years in this latest role, I have decided to step away from STAR 102.1 to fully commit to my growing multimedia company, JPR MULTIMEDIA. I am ready to dive headfirst into working for myself. I got into radio because I wanted to create compelling content that makes a difference and serves a purpose in the lives of the listeners. I can do that with JPR MULTIMEDIA by super-serving stations by delivering a major market product without that major price tag. My focus is on Country, CHR and Hot AC."

He added, "In MARCH 2021 I celebrate 24 years in the business. I am so grateful to say that in that time I accomplished almost everything I wanted to at corporate radio, including syndication with the ABC RADIO NETWORK and hosting mornings in my hometown of DALLAS/FORT WORTH, much like my hero TERRY DORSEY."

For more info on JPR MULTIMEDIA, contact ROBINSON at (972) 978-8859 or www.JPRMultimedia.com.

