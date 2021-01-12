Patrice Cokley, Founder & CEO, The Bassline Group

Black woman owned - artist development company THE BASSLINE GROUP has partnered with SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION, an independent full-service music distribution company which offers marketing resources, royalty collection, and much more to artists all over the world.

PATRICE COKLEY, Founder and CEO of THE BASSLINE GROUP, is known for her work with MATHEW KNOWLES (BEYONCE, DESTINY'S CHILD, SOLANGE) and is laser focused on helping industry underdogs become successful entrepreneurs while maintaining their authenticity.

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION is the first exclusive partnership for PATRICE's company, introducing their artists to new marketing resources, royalty collection and more. The partnership with SYMPHONIC will allow THE BASSLINE GROUP to fill in the gaps for video distribution, official playlisting and music sync opportunities. Wanting to provide the most for their roster, THE BASELINE GROUP will leverage their relationships and expertise with the help of SYMPHONIC.

PATRICE said in a statement,"The lack of artist development has become such a cliché, yet the powers at-be continue to mass produce music and throw young and naive artists to the fire without any preparation. Being an educator-at-heart, I’m very happy to partner with a company such as SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION for our artist’s distribution needs. It’s important to me that creatives are free to create and learn, while maintaining ownership of their work. I look forward to the work we do together.”

