Nic Warner

LUCAS KELLER, Founder and CEO of MILK & HONEY MANAGEMENT, TODAY (1/12) announced manager NIC WARNER a new partner at the firm. WARNER joined MILK & HONEY at its inception in 2014 and was elevated to General Manager in April of 2018. During that time, WARNER played an instrumental part in the company’s worldwide growth and success, managing clients such as J. WHITE DID IT, NOAH GOLDSTEIN, SIR NOLAN, DAVID HODGES, JOHN FELDMANN, Y2K, JUSSIFER and LIL AARON, amongst others.

As a partner, WARNER will continue to lead the MILK & HONEY creative team and work with the US and international offices to further grow the company’s songwriter and producer management business. WARNER takes on a more senior role in this position running the company as KELLER focuses on further expansion of the firm, which is slated to double in size in the next 24 months with new major announcements forthcoming. MILK & HONEY MANAGEMENT have offices in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, LONDON and AMSTERDAM.



KELLER said in a statement, “NIC’s relationships with key songwriters, producers and executives as well as his instinct and tenacity make him an important figure at the company. I can’t think of anyone else that I’d rather call a partner in this company, it’s definitely well-earned. NIC was with me when we started this company and has put in countless hours in name of making MILK & HONEY a trusted mainstay brand in the music business. Not bad for two boys from Wisconsin.”



WARNER added, “When I first began working with KELLER, I found hard work and loyalty paired with an unbelievable knowledge and thirst for more, which I really value. Maybe it’s the MIDWEST in us, or we just complement each other, but from the jump I’ve always felt like we made a great team. In the years of building this company alongside him and the amazing people in the MILK & HONEY family, I’ve seen a continued desire to put the music and creative first. I mean really pushing to help those who need it and elevate those who are already on the path. I want to say thank you to everyone for the continued work we do together and a big shout to our friends and clients here at the company. There’s no question we’ll be doing this together for a long, long time.”

« see more Net News