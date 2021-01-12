Starr (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report on the passing of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s TOM STARR, who succumbed to cancer TODAY (1/12) after a valiant battle. STARR was first diagnosed in 2019, and after undergoing treatment was able to return to work. He was then diagnosed a second time in JULY of 2020, which prompted a leave of absence from work to focus on his health (NET NEWS 7/16/20).

A veteran of three decades in the music business, working in a variety of radio formats, STARR previously held label jobs at EMI, JIVE, ATLANTIC, ELEKTRA, INTERSCOPE, MCA, CHRYSALIS and SBK RECORDS, and ran his own entertainment consulting, promotion and marketing company, TOM STARR ENTERTAINMENT, from 2009-2014. At WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, he was Regional Mgr. of Radio & Streaming for the WAR team.

Social media has been flooded with love for STARR, with many industry friends posting memories, photos and tributes. They include WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist ASHLEY McBRYDE, who summed up the feelings of many when she wrote, “I really have no words. Rest now my dear friend. You are so loved.”

DAN + SHAY’s DAN SMYERS wrote, “Man, this one hurts. We’re so grateful to have had TOM STARR with us through the majority of our career (including our first #1 song at Country radio), but even more grateful to have called him a friend. We put a million miles on rental cars together, and always bonded over our love for music. Sending so much love to the STARR family and WAR team today. Our hearts are with you. RIP my brother.”

See a sampling of other tributes to STARR below.

When I was hired at Warner I realized very quickly how lucky I was to have Tom Starr on my team. His passion for what he... Posted by Jenna Johnson on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

You might think your words, thoughts, and sentiments may seem small at the time but they may end up having a tremendous... Posted by Ashley Wilson on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

My heart hurts and I don’t really have any words right now. It’s was always a blast and it won’t be the same without you Tom Starr! Rest In Peace friend! Posted by Justin Cole on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Never was a dull moment around Tom Starr. Gonna miss you dude. And yes, we were making fun of someone in this photo, can’t remember who... probably Katie Bright Christenson. Posted by Andrew Bland on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Sad day today losing Tom Starr. Have known Tom for almost 25 when he worked me on pop songs in St Louis at KSLZ. Was... Posted by Jeff Kapugi on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

« see more Net News