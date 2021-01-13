Charese Fruge, Sara Osburn

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to 12-year KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN morning show co-host SARA OSBURN.

Talking about one of the challenges inherent to being a part of the wake up team, OSBURN notes, “Morning Shows Personalities--we are behind closed doors, in a small room and push each other’s buttons for a living, so lines get crossed. We have to entertain on days we like each other and hate each other and that can be really hard. The only way to handle it is through communication. Being on a morning show is like a marriage.”

