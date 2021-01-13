New Partner

PRX and WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON's "THE WORLD" is collaborating with THE ECONOMIST for international news coverage, with the magazine's audio stories airing on FRIDAYS and ECONOMIST reporters appearing on the show on a regular basis. The show's former international partner, the BBC, pulled out of the partnership as of JULY 1st.

“THE ECONOMIST’s approach and authority on the international stage dovetails seamlessly with our news broadcast,” said "THE WORLD" Supervising Producer PATTI DANIELS. “We share a goal to provide deep context behind complex global issues and events. We’re thrilled to collaborate in order to bring our listeners even more must-hear perspectives.”

THE ECONOMIST Sr. Editor and Dir. of ECONOMIST RADIO ANNE MCELVOY said, “THE ECONOMIST and ‘THE WORLD’ share a commitment to curiosity about the stories and figures shaping our world and to presenting these with originality and flair to engage our audiences. We believe our podcasts and an established U.S. radio provider are a very fruitful match as we take our audio commitment to the next stage.”

