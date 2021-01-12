Keeper Appointed

BILL WHITLEY has been appointed keeper of KP MUSIC GROUP, LLC, licensee of Silent KJMG/BASTROP-MONROE, LA, by a LOUISIANA state judge in a lawsuit against the company and Manager CALVIN H. MURRAY by BARBARA MCNORTON OVELL and ROBERT H. HOLLADAY.

In other filings with the FCC, requesting extensions of Silent STAs were RFPJY, LLC (WYPJ/DUE WEST, SC, financial losses while station sale pends) and ST. MARY RADIO d/b/a RADIO APOSTOLATE FOR THE HEARTLAND (KHFR-LP/KEOSAUQUA, IA, seeking new site).

SILVER DOVE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion WCDG/DAHLONEGA. GA to LEGACY BROADCASTING, INC. for $75,000.

WATS BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of AC WATS-A/SAYRE, PA and WAVR/WAVERLY, NY (CHOICE 102.1) to DAVID M. RADIGAN's WATS UP, LLC for $450,000

And GEORGIA-CAROLINA RADIOCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WSGC/TIGNALL, GA to STANLEY C. BROWN's WSGC RADIO LLC for $150,000.

