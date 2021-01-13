Former CLEAR CHANNEL and iHEARTMEDIA Market Manager JIMMY VINEYARD is in the Radio barter business now with EZ BARTER. EZ BARTER provides station clients with products and services. EZ BARTER has added a merchandise company, EZ MERCH.

In a press release, VINEYARD says, "The entire EZ BARTER company is staffed with real Radio people who have spent decades working at local stations. The company will provide a station with anything it needs to run the operation. From gift cards to vehicle wraps, to ratings and research, plus merchandise. EZ BARTER was designed in a way to be able to pay for anything the station needs."

EZ BARTER can be reached at JimmyVineyard@gmail.com or (850)-896-8077.

« back to Net News