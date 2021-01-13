Beckmann

After 48 years with the station, FRANK BECKMANN is retiring from CUMULUS News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT. BECKMANN, host of the 9a-noon (ET) show on WJR for the last 18 years and a COLLEGE FOOTBALL Hall of Famer as the voice of UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN sports for 33 years (1981-2014), will step away on MARCH 26th.

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI said, “FRANK BECKMANN is a radio legend who became a legend because he does everything 'full throttle.' As a play-by-play announcer, FRANK electrified audiences with his memorable style of calling all the action. As a midday talk personality, he prides himself on having the “best informed audience” and always delivers on that promise to them. As a philanthropist, his overwhelming generosity has fortified countless worthy causes. As a spokesperson, his integrity and personal endorsements have fueled so many businesses. As an indispensable member of our team, he has helped WJR become a mega-brand in MICHIGAN, the MIDWEST and throughout the country.

“FRANK’s career over the past 48 years has made him one of the most elite members of the media, and deservedly so. Most importantly, FRANK BECKMANN is one of the kindest, most honorable and passionate individuals to those who know him. He will be sorely missed, but we wish him all the best as he enjoys his next chapter as full-time family member and avid golfer!”

BECKMANN said, “I will be forever grateful to WJR for helping all of my boyhood dreams to come true. As a youngster growing up on the east side of DETROIT, I always imagined sitting behind a microphone, announcing LIONS and TIGERS games. It was surreal for me to actually have been able to do that, along with experiencing the other great opportunities this radio giant known as WJR provided me. I only hope I’ve met some of the expectations of me, and I thank every person I’ve worked for, or with, at WJR...

“It’s been an amazing ride and while I look forward to all the upcoming additional golf time, I also know I will deeply miss the incredible, best in the business professionals I’ve worked for and with these past 48+ years. My co-workers and our clients are not only my friends; they are my family. I’d like to thank them, along with our loyal audience. Without their support, I would not have had this run. Finally, I’d like to give thanks to my family: my wife, KAREN, son JON, and daughter TORI, for the selfless sacrifices they’ve made through the years. And now that my professional sunset beckons, and while I say so long to my job, I say thanks to all of you for making my career and life more complete. My best wishes to my WJR colleagues and listeners.”

« see more Net News