INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP, announced TODAY (1/13) LLOYD HUMMEL has been promoted to the position of EVP, Global Commercial Strategy at the company. HUMMEL was previously SVP and will continue to report to the company’s CEO, BOB ROBACK.

In his new role, HUMMEL will continue to oversee the worldwide teams that handle commercial digital partner management, video services, physical product sales and engagement marketing. Working across all departments, his mission is to leverage INGROOVES’ best-in-class technology platform and his deep expertise in music commerce to leverage data insights to drive revenue for the company’s label and artist partners.

ROBACK said, “LLOYD is a veteran player in this space and is an invaluable strategic resource for our labels around the world. His deep relationships with the DSPs, and his ability to support our staff and our clients as they work to maximize every release have made him a leader within our organization. I’m happy to be able to promote him to this important leadership position.”

HUMMEL added, “I’m thrilled to work with one of the best teams in the business and for the opportunity to expand my role within the organization. It’s an incredible time for Ingrooves with global expansion and advances in technology, 2021 will bring even more opportunities for labels and artists to engage with audiences around the world.”

