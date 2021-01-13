Skyville Live Specials

CMT is partnering with music series SKYVILLE LIVE and BELIEVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP to air 10 of its music specials this year. CMT will host the broadcast premiere of the one-hour specials, which previously ran online as livestreamed specials. CYNDI LAUPER, GRAHAM NASH, the late GREGG ALLMAN, EMMYLOU HARRIS and more will be featured. Watch the promo video here.

The first episode, "SKYVILLE LIVE: KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & Friends," will premiere on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19th at 9p (CT). KRISTOFFERSON is joined by BRANDY CLARK, JASON ISBELL, LADY A and RAUL MALO. KRISTOFFERSON will showcase his most memorable songs, including "Me and BOBBY McGEE" and "Help Me Make It Through The Night," among others.

"Midnight Train to GEORGIA: GLADYS KNIGHT & Guests" will premiere WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 9p (CT). She'll be joined by MARTINA McBRIDE and ESTELLE to perform classics, including "Midnight Train to GEORGIA" and "Neither One Of Us."

All specials were filmed before COVID-19, in front of an intimate studio audience at SKYVILLE LIVE in NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News